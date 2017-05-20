Eddie Izzard has revealed his intention to become a Labour politician after speaking out in support of Jeremy Corbyn.

The 55-year-old comedian voiced his vision of politics that would “get the whole world of seven billion people all having a fair chance”.

Izzard, who is releasing a new memoir, Believe Me: A Memoir Of Love, Death And Jazz Chickens, told The Times Magazine: “I don’t really want to do the politics, but I think I have certain attributes.