Eddie Izzard Wants Labour To Set Up Independent Complaints Body

Labour should set up its own independent body to deal with bullying complaints and do more to encourage people into politics, according to Eddie Izzard.

The comedian and activist is running for a place on the party’s ruling National Executive Committee, and is calling on all candidates to adopt his ‘Inclusivity Action Plan’ to bring down barriers preventing those from less traditional backgrounds from getting involved.

Izzard, who is transgender, wants to see more women, BME, LGBT and disabled MPs in Parliament and has put inclusivity and tolerance at the top of his campaign agenda.

His new plan proposes:

- An accessibility audit of Labour candidate selection processes, led by members who have different barriers to participation.

- A candidate recruitment unit be set up within the party to support ethnic minority groups, people from working class backgrounds, and the disabled and LGBT communities.

- A ‘friendly charter’ pinned to the wall at every Labour Party meeting.

- An independent complaints body to tackle bullying.