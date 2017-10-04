Eddie Mair Likens Boris Johnson To Bernard Manning During Brutal Interview With Amber Rudd

Mair: “Do you think people want Bernard Manning as Foreign Secretary?”

Rudd: “I don’t quite agree with that approach. I think the Foreign Secretary has an important job to do, and he’ll be getting on with doing it.”

Mair: ″I want to ask you about Theresa May’s judgement in appointing and keeping Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. As you know, he said last night the Libyan city Sirte could be the new Dubai, adding ‘all they have to do is clear the dead bodies away’. He hasn’t apologised, why doesn’t she sack him?”

Rudd: “The Prime minister can appoint her own Cabinet. We know that. Boris has set out his further explanation of why ...”

Mair: “No, he hasn’t. He has merely criticised the critics.”

Rudd: “He has set out his view on the situation on Sirte, he has expanded on it.”

Mair: “He said it’s a shame people who have no idea about Libya want to play politics.”

Rudd: “I think he said a bit more than that.”

Mair: “Well, I can read the rest of the quote, but he has not apologised for it.”

Rudd: “I didn’t suggest he had, that was your phrase. I’m not going to be drawn further down the Boris vortex, Eddie, but I’m very happy to discuss anything else on the speech and policies that I think are really relevant to people at home.”