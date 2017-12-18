The actor will read ‘If I Had A Dinosaur’, written by Gabby Dawnay and illustrated by Alex Barrow.

It’s been quite the star-studded year over at CBeebies HQ and the channel has now announced its festive plans, revealing that ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Eddie Redmayne will be in the Bedtime Stories hotseat on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the episode, the Oscar-winner said: “I had the most wonderful time reading the CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

“Books before bed were always such an essential part of my growing up and it’s so lovely to be able to continue the tradition. I hope you enjoy the stories and Happy Christmas.”

Oh, Eddie. We will, don’t worry.

On Boxing Day, ‘Little Women’ star Emily Watson will read ‘Lost For Words’ by author-illustrator Natalie Russell, the story of an animal called Tapir, who has nothing to write in his lovely new notebook.

As previously announced, Christmas Eve’s tale will be delivered by departing ‘Doctor Who’ star Pearl Mackie, while Dolly Parton will be back for New Year’s Eve.

Other celebs to stop by the Beeb’s studios and read stories for the popular segment include Tom Hardy (!), actor Chris Evans and Tim Peake.