Eddie Redmayne And Wife Hannah Are Expecting Their Second Child

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who are already parents to one-year-old Iris Mary, revealed the news on Wednesday 1 November, when Hannah’s baby bump was clearly visible at an event hosted by the Sarabande Foundation - an organisation set up in memory of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen, which provides scholarships to students.

A spokesperson told Daily Mail: “Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child.”