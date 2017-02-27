Teenagers are set to become the first victims of the “social media explosion” as the world moves too quickly for them to keep up with, a new study has claimed.

The Edelman Trust Barometer, a long-running survey into social attitudes toward trust and credibility, revealed that teens worry much more than their parents and grandparents that technology is developing too fast.

Despite three-quarters of young people using social media every single day, ranking YouTube, Facebook and SnapChat among their favourites, 59% are worried about the pace of change of these sites and apps, the study of 1,000 16 to 18-year-olds revealed.

In a survey of the general population, only 44% listed this as a cause for concern.

“They are a generation who feel the world is turning too fast,” Edelman UK chief executive Ed Williams said about the figures.

“Social media, technology, the whirl of fashion and entertainment, are all changing more rapidly than they feel comfortable with.”