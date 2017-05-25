All Sections
    25/05/2017 12:19 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 16:44 BST

    Edexcel Maths 2017 Exam Sparks Hilarious Twitter Reactions From GCSE Students

    'I hope the grade boundaries are as low as my self-esteem.'

    It’s that time of the year again when you’ll have noticed GCSE students getting very worked up about exams on Twitter. 

    Venting about everything from “stupid” questions about Darwin cartoons to why a geography paper would ask about dishwasher sales, frustrated pupils and their sassy tweets mean GCSEs have been trending on social media nearly everyday. 

    But pupils’ Twitter game was stronger than ever today following the Edexcel Maths exam. 

    There may not have been any controversial questions on the paper to complain about, but that didn’t stop thousands of pupils from sharing their dire - and hilarious - reactions to the exam: 

    The test follows controversial papers from AQA earlier this month, which led many students to accuse the exam board of asking questions not included on the curriculum. 

