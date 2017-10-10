EE has suffered a major technical issue which seems to be preventing its customers from making phone calls.

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustrations over the outage which seems to only be affecting landlines, and phone calls.

Aaaarrrggghh what is going on with @EE? Can't make calls or send texts! At least I've learned I'm way over reliant on my bloomin mobile. #EE — andy rosiak (@andyrosiak) October 10, 2017

@EE Not able to make calls. When is the ETA on the fix for this? Paying for a non-existent service right now. Thanks. — Lee Spooks 🎃 (@bolt7) October 10, 2017

My phone won’t ring out 😡 — corey Tait (@spikeybear11) October 10, 2017

In a statement to HuffPost UK EE said:

“Some of our customers are reporting problems when trying to make calls to some numbers this morning. All data and messaging services are working as normal. We’re working to fix this as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The company has also confirmed that the issue only affects voice calls and seemingly only affects calls to non-EE numbers. If you’re calling another person on EE it should work just fine.

Due to the size of EE and the companies that rely on its network, the outage appears to also be affecting Virgin Mobile customers as well.

It’s not clear yet whether this is a nationwide issue or if it relates to a specific part of the country. We’ve reached out to EE for clarification on this.

Apologies Lianne, we're aware of an issue and are working hard with EE to fully resolve this as quickly as possible. RP — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) October 10, 2017

While EE appears to have been the worst affected, DownDetector shows that almost all the major phone networks have been suffering from technical difficulties of some sort or another suggesting that the problem could be to do with infrastructure as opposed to a specific issue with EE’s network.