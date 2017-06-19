When connecting with nature just feels like far too much effort you can always rely on technology to connect with you instead.

To demonstrate the apex of this philosophy, EE have come up with what they’re calling the “world’s first 4G-connected smart tent”.

EE

Making its debut at Glastonbury and with more technology than you thought possible the smart tent features a mini fridge, live streams of performances and a security system.

Technology in the tent includes the fridge tweeting when stocks are running low and streams of six stages from across the 900-acre festival site.

There is voice controlled LED lighting and music for a disco, along with solar powered wellington boot warmers to dry out wet footwear if it rains.

EE

A security camera inside the tent, which will also act as a 4G WiFi hotspot, will live stream via an app for campers to keep an eye on their belongings.

Solar powered technologies inside the tent include the boot warmer, a kettle and fans to keep it cool inside.

EE

Finding the tent among Glastonbury Festival’s million square metres of public camping will be simple - with a beacon on top lighting up when the master phone approaches.

The tent, also featuring Virtual Reality content, has been launched by EE - the official technology and communications partner for Glastonbury Festival.

Mat Sears, director of communications and sponsorship at EE, said: “While camping is a massive part of any music festival, it’s not always the most comfortable experience, so we wanted to create a 4GEE Smart Tent that tested the latest tech-inspired comforts.

While for some the idea of a connected festival will be sacrilege, Glastonbury is certainly raising the bar for making sure we’re still connected by offering 4G signal, free swappable battery packs and dedicated charging stations.