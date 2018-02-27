EE's Mobile Data Network Restored After UK Outage

Update: EE says that service has now been restored across the network.

If you’re still having trouble connecting EE recommends turning your phone off and on again or toggling the device’s Airplane Mode on or off.

EE’s mobile data network is experienced what appeared to be a nationwide outage earlier this morning.

According to EE’s own Status Checker, “some customers are experiencing problems when trying to use data services this morning.”

The network said that it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

To be clear, this issue only appeared to affect mobile data, so customers were still able to make phone calls and send and receive SMS text messages.

The independent site Down Detector reported that the network had seen a major spike since around 07:52 this morning.