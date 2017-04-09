At least 21 people have been killed and 38 others wounded in a bombing of a church north of Cairo, an Egyptian official said.

The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers.

A second blast at a church in Alexandria killed six and wounded 66 Egypt’s Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The attack was the latest in a series of assaults on Egypt’s Christian minority, which makes up around 10 percent of the population and has been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists. It comes just weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit Egypt.