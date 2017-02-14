All Sections
    14/02/2017 12:00 GMT | Updated 17/02/2017 17:32 GMT

    Ehang's Flying Taxi Is Coming To Dubai This Summer

    This autonomous quadcopter looks incredible.

    The United Arab Emirates has big plans for self-driving vehicles. By 2030, it wants a quarter of its transport to be autonomous.

    The EHang 184, a driverless flying taxi, could go a long way to helping the government achieve that ambition.

    Dubai’s transport authority has announced it wants to introduce the Chinese aerial vehicle as soon as July this year.

    John Locher/AP
    The EHang 184 autonomous aerial vehicle.

    Equipped with eight propellors, the single seat taxi can travel at 60mph at an altitude of 300 metres, according to Dubai’s transport authority.

    All the passenger needs to do is select a destination. The drone then flies the route and touches down in a spot monitored by a control centre.

    It can fly for up to 30 minutes per trip and recharges in two hours. Dubai hopes that with people whizzing through the sky, traffic congestion will decrease.

    STRINGER via Getty Images

    “The autonomous aerial vehicle exhibited at the World Government Summit is not just a model,” authority head Mattar al-Tayer said on Monday told AFP. “We have already experimented with the vehicle in a flight in the Dubai sky.”

    Dubai’s ambitious transport plans aren’t limited to the sky, however. In November, officials inked a feasibility study with Hyperloop One, developers of a 500mph train that could slash journey times between the emirates.

