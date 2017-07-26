Elderly Man's 'Beautiful Display Of Love' Captures Hearts Across The Globe

The tender moment an elderly man spoon-fed his wife ice cream during a heatwave has been captured on camera.

The photo was taken by Brent Kelley, a pastor from Nashville, Tennessee, who had stopped to get his children ice cream on a particularly hot day.

As he was about to leave the car park, he spotted the elderly man sitting with his car door open. He had draped a towel over his wife so the ice cream wouldn’t drip on her clothes and was gently spoon-feeding her.

Kelley shared a photo of what he called “a beautiful display of love” on Facebook, where it’s been shared more than 275,000 times and liked 360,000 times.