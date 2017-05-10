'One Last Goodbye': Elderly Woman's Dying Wish To Cuddle Her Cat In Hospital Is Granted

In her final hours, an elderly woman wanted to be comforted by her best friend. And who could deny her that?

A photograph shared on Imgur shows the moment the woman lies with her ginger cat Oliver on a hospital bed. The cat’s face is tucked into her arm and they both appear to be asleep.

The bittersweet moment was shared with the caption: “Her dying wish was to see her best friend Oliver the cat one last time to say goodbye.”