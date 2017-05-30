The Conservative Party is at risk of losing its majority at the election according to a shock projection by a leading pollster.

A YouGov constituency-by-constituency survey commissioned by the Times indicates the Tories could lose 20 of the 330 seats they hold, and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour gain nearly 30 MPs.

The new modelling by one of the country’s leading pollsters suggests the Conservative Party would fall short of an overall majority by 16 seats, meaning a hung parliament and potential coalition talks.

Since May called the election to strengthen her mandate when her party was set for a landslide, that outcome would be a disaster.