Labour politician Clive Lewis has been hailed a “hero” and an “absolute superstar” after giving the best reaction of election night.

Having heard that he had been re-elected in Norwich South and had more than doubled his majority, Lewis immediately burst into life, beating his chest and giving victory signs.

The 45-year-old - who cancelled his honeymoon following the announcement of the snap election - later thanked Green and Lib Dem supporters who had voted for him, saying: “They put country before party.

“I’m humbled by their honourable actions and I will do my best to live up to that readiness to build bridges.”

Lewis’ joyous victory dance won him dozens of supporters on Twitter: