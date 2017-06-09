All Sections
    • NEWS
    09/06/2017 06:01 BST | Updated 09/06/2017 08:18 BST

    Election Results 2017: Joyous Clive Lewis Gives The Ultimate Election Night Response

    'Only thing that would've been better is a bit of air guitar.'

    Labour politician Clive Lewis has been hailed a “hero” and an “absolute superstar” after giving the best reaction of election night. 

    Having heard that he had been re-elected in Norwich South and had more than doubled his majority, Lewis immediately burst into life, beating his chest and giving victory signs. 

    The 45-year-old - who cancelled his honeymoon following the announcement of the snap election - later thanked Green and Lib Dem supporters who had voted for him, saying: “They put country before party. 

    “I’m humbled by their honourable actions and I will do my best to live up to that readiness to build bridges.” 

    Lewis’ joyous victory dance won him dozens of supporters on Twitter: 

    Earlier this morning, a similarly gleeful Jeremy Corbyn called on Theresa May to resign after it became clear that the Conservative Party would be unable to win a majority. 

