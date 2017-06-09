Emily Thornberry has been hailed as an “absolute hero” after she completely owned David Dimbleby during a BBC election night interview.

Following a shock election poll that predicted the Tories would fail to win a majority, it was suggested that Labour could form the next government.

But after repeatedly responding to questions about how Labour would avoid a “coalition of chaos”, “queen of sass” Thornberry hit back in the best way.

“Have you been asking any Tory MPs [that] given the situation they’re now in?,” she asked Dimbleby.

“That they may be in the situation where they are heading for a coalition of chaos?”

A suitably cowed Dimbleby replied: “Well no, they all say they’re going to have a majority.”

Delivering her killer blow, Thornberry laughed: “Well, there we are.

“They have been saying that all the time, haven’t they? What was there majority going to be? It was going to be 100 wasn’t it, or 120, or 150 seats.

“That’s clearly wrong, wasn’t it? “Let’s see what happens,” she added.

Thornberry, Labour’s foreign secretary, was praised for “wiping the floor with Dimbleby”: