Feminists and local campaigners have been left “devastated” after Tory politician Philip Davies was reelected as MP in Shipley - despite earlier reports he had been beaten by Labour.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter early this morning to celebrate the defeat of the ardent anti-feminist, but were left deflated when it was revealed he had in fact won with a majority of almost 5,000.

“Absolutely devastated to see that Philip Davies has (somehow, bafflingly) been re-elected,” one man wrote on Twitter.