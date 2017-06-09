Theresa May refused to answer questions over whether she would resign after a shock exit poll predicted the Conservative Party would fail to win a majority.

Arriving at the count for her Maidenhead constituency, May blanked Sky News reporter Kay Burley, who shouted: “Prime Minister - are you going to resign, Prime Minister?”

Despite wildly positive predictions for the Tories from pollsters at the start of the campaign, the exit poll suggested the party would win just 314 seats - 12 short of the 326 needed for a majority.

Last night, former chancellor George Osborne said the election would be “completely catastrophic” for May if the prediction was correct.

But Burley’s question divided among viewers. Some commended the journalist for her tenacity: