Electric Black Cabs Are Available In London From Today

The world’s cleanest and most-advanced taxi has taken to the streets of London today, for the first time, to carry fare-paying passengers. The electric TX, produced by iconic black cab manufacturer LEVC, is now fully certified ahead of TFL’s 2018 deadline which requires all newly licensed taxis to be zero emission capable. Combining an electric battery with a small backup petrol generator, the tech allows for a range of up to 400 miles including 80 miles pure electric range.

LEVC

Chris Gubbey, CEO of the LEVC, said in a statement today: “After extensive testing, LEVC’s new taxi is ready to do the job it was made for: transport people around this great city of London safely, cleanly and stylishly.” Not only will the cab be good for the environment, but for passengers too. Promising “unrivalled ride comfort”, as well as air conditioning, phone charging, power sockets for laptops, WIFI, wheelchair accessibility, an expansive panoramic roof and more legroom. It also has a contactless card machine, so no more emergency ATM trips required.

LEVC

The vehicle is also protecting your health (and not just for Londoners who are breathing in noxious fumes outside 24/7) as a multi-filter system works to remove gases and particles from the incoming air. In addition, an in-built air quality sensor automatically closes the external air intake if it detects increased levels of pollution in the outside air. Pretty snazzy. Having been tested as far away as Arizona and the Arctic Circle, the taxi is promising big things for cabbies too - with collision warnings, autonomous emergency braking and emergency brake assistance. As well as the promise that it is more cost effective to run.

LEVC