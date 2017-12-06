Forget The Shelf - 'Elf On The Self' Is Now A Thing Thanks To This Makeup Artist

‘Elf On The Shelf’ is a Christmas tradition that is loved and loathed in equal amounts by parents - but one woman has more reason than most to find it ‘creepy’ as it has turned its mishchevious attention to her face.

For those who don’t know, the idea of ‘Elf On The Shelf’ is that a visiting elf appears around the house in a new position every morning to deligth kids in the lead up to Christmas.

Well, British makeup artist Zoe Pratt had other ideas for the cheeky imp and has been creating various makeup looks that incorporate the troublesome elf.