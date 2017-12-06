A mum who had been on the Elf On The Shelf bandwagon for the past three years decided to pack it in, by congratulating her elf on his retirement.

Christy Heins, from Illinois, US, said she had forgotten about ‘George Elf’ more times than she could count, what with cleaning up after three kids and a dog.

“I even cut it close a few times trying to sneakily move him after the kids were already awake,” she wrote on Facebook on 3 December.

“Today my pastor’s sermon was all about how advent is supposed to be a season of feeling peaceful and cute, little George wasn’t exactly falling into that category for me.”