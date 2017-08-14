Elisabeth Moss has clarified her comments about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ being a “human story” rather than a “feminist one”, admitting that her previous statement was “a mistake”.
The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel is one of the standout television highlights of 2017, and Elisabeth stars as the lead character Offred, while also serving as a producer.
Speaking to the New York Times, Elisabeth has explained that she feels she “should have been much clearer” when making her initial statement at the Tribeca Film Festival.
She told the publication: “What I should have said is that it is not only a feminist story, but it is also a human story.
“Obviously it is first and foremost a feminist story. I play a woman who has had her child and her family taken away from her, and all of her rights as a woman stripped and who is essentially a prisoner.
“But I was trying to say that it is also a human story in the sense that there are other groups – other races, colours and creeds – who are punished and maligned and are not given the right to be heard as well.”
Her initial comment came in April, when she told an audience at the film festival: “It’s not a feminist story, it’s a human story, because women’s rights are human rights.”
This is the second time Elisabeth has addressed her comments. During a previous interview with HuffPost US, she said: “Anything that brings feminism into the spotlight, anything that brings reproductive rights into the spotlight, is a great thing.
“Whatever that is. We should be talking about it.”
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ was a huge hit on both sides of the Atlantic, finally being aired in the UK when Channel 4 bought the rights, and has earned 13 Emmy nominations.
The show itself has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series prize, while Elisabeth is up for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series accolade.
Her co-stars Samira Wiley and Ann Dowd are both nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category, while other nods include one for Alexis Bledel, for Outstanding Guest Actress.