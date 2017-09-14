A man who killed 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom in broad daylight has been sentenced to at least 31 years in prison for her “brutal” murder.

Mark Buckley, 52, “callously” attacked the teenager while she was taking a walk in Wigan’s Orrell Water Park on June 16.

According to the Press Association, Buckley left her for dead in a nearby wheat field, taking the A Level student’s laptop and mobile phone with him.

Her disappearance was quickly reported by her worried family, who called her failure to return from college “extremely out of character”.

However, her body was discovered by police officers at around 2.30am the next day.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had died from multiple wounds to the neck.

Today, Buckley was sentenced to life imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court after pleading to Higginbottom’s murder at an earlier hearing.

During the sentencing, Judge David Stockdale QC called the facts of the case “frankly chilling”.