Elon Musk Has A Solution To Traffic Jams And It's Absolutely Incredible

Elon Musk hates traffic jams. We all hate traffic jams. Unlike us though, Elon Musk is a billionaire genius who has the ability to actually do something about this. Here’s his vision:

Having already paraded the enormous hole he’s drilling in his backyard Musk’s tunnelling company has revealed a video showing what it believes could be the answer to all our problems.

A vast network of subterranean tunnels underneath Los Angeles that takes a car, places it on a powered sled and then rockets it at around 130mph towards set exit points dotted around the city. Cars can enter or exit the automated system from roads up on the surface using a series of elevators.

The Boring Company