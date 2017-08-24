Elon Musk has shared the very first picture of SpaceX’s own space suit and we have to say, we’re sold.

The suit is just about everything you could want from a space suit, blending sleek design with a level of practical futurism that makes it feel like a logical step forward from today’s designs.

What sets the suit truly apart however is the fact that unlike international space agencies, SpaceX actually took visual aesthetics into consideration.

When it comes to space, looking-good has always been just about at the bottom of an engineer’s list of objectives when creating a new piece of equipment.

NASA NASA / Reuters

This is also then reinforced by the fact that most of the time all social kudos is immediately won simply because you are actually orbiting the Earth in space.

That being said, SpaceX is a commercial space agency, and it’s also one that’s striving to make space more accessible both to astronauts from NASA and the public too.

The result of which is a suit that not only serves its practical purpose but then also inspires through its design.

Musk says the suit has been fully tested on Earth and has passed all their tests.