Elton John And Beyoncé Reworking 'The Lion King' Songs For Live Action Remake

Elton John and Beyoncé are set to rework the classic songs of ‘The Lion King’ for the upcoming live action remake.

According to the New York Daily News, Beyoncé is apparently working with the film’s original songwriter Elton to give ‘Circle Of Life’ and ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ a new lease of life.

However, it remains unclear whether the ‘Lemonade’ singer will lend her vocals to any of the tracks, after it was confirmed she would be voicing Nala in the film, which is due for release in July 2019.