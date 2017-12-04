Elton John has shared some sad news, revealing that his mother, Sheila Farebrother, died on Monday (4 December) morning.
Posting on his Twitter account, the musician shared a photo of himself with his mother alongside a short message.
“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning,” he wrote. “I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock.
“Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”
Last year, Elton and his mum healed a nine year rift, reconciling shortly before her 90th birthday.
Speaking at the time, he said: “Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship.
’However, I can say that we are now back in touch.”
In May he then shared a Happy Mother’s Day message for Sheila on Twitter, posting a photograph taken when he received an honourary doctorate from the Royal Academy Of Music in 2002.
Their initial fallout had occurred when Sheila refused to cut ties with two of Elton’s former employees, Bob Halley and John Reid, when they were fired by her son.
“I told him: ‘I’m not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvellous to me and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me’,” she later recalled.