Posting on his Twitter account, the musician shared a photo of himself with his mother alongside a short message.

Elton John has shared some sad news, revealing that his mother, Sheila Farebrother, died on Monday (4 December) morning.

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton pic.twitter.com/dQKXRbpGRy

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning,” he wrote. “I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock.

“Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

Last year, Elton and his mum healed a nine year rift, reconciling shortly before her 90th birthday.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship.

’However, I can say that we are now back in touch.”