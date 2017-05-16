Elton John has revealed he has healed the nine-year rift he had with his mother, Sheila Dwight.

The singer told fans he was “so happy” to be back in touch with her, as he sent her a message for US Mother’s Day.

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3NDgMN7lu0 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017

Elton shared a photo of them together on Twitter from the day he was granted a honorary doctorate from the Royal Academy Of Music in 2002.

He wrote: “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo.”

The pair fell out back in 2008, when she accused Elton’s husband David Furnish of turning her son against her.

EMPICS Entertainment Elton John and husband David Furnish

Just last year, Elton insisted he didn’t want his mother in his life, telling Rolling Stone: “It upsets me but to be honest, I don’t miss her.

Elton recently issued an apology to his fans, after being forced to cancel a string of live shows due to a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection.

He spent two nights in intensive care, with his spokesperson saying: “Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

Elton John: 70 Rare And Beautiful Early Years Photos