Elton John Speaks Out Over ‘Rude, Disruptive’ Fan Who Caused Singer To Storm Off Stage In Las Vegas

Elton John has called out the “rude” fan who disrupted his live show in Las Vegas that led to the ‘Rocket Man’ singer storming off stage.
On Saturday, video footage emerged of the 70-year-old star telling the overzealous fan to “f*** off* during a performance in Sin City, where he currently has a residency.
Now Elton has issued a statement explaining that the man in question had been trying to put his hands on the singer’s piano and take pictures.
His statement reads: “Last night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.
“I bring fans onstage every evening when we play Saturday Night in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play.
“They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live.’ “his guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.”
Elton eventually returned to the stage once the crowd had cleared and the fan in question had been thrown out of the venue, but announced that he would no longer be inviting fans on stage, telling the audience: “You f***ed it up.”
