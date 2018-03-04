Elton John Speaks Out Over ‘Rude, Disruptive’ Fan Who Caused Singer To Storm Off Stage In Las Vegas

Elton John has called out the “rude” fan who disrupted his live show in Las Vegas that led to the ‘Rocket Man’ singer storming off stage.

On Saturday, video footage emerged of the 70-year-old star telling the overzealous fan to “f*** off* during a performance in Sin City, where he currently has a residency.

Now Elton has issued a statement explaining that the man in question had been trying to put his hands on the singer’s piano and take pictures.