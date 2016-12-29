NEWS

9 Things You'll Only Understand If Your Parents Are On Facebook

And you thought you were a prolific stalker.

Facebook used to be the platform for posting drunk photographs, stalking your ex-boyfriend and sharing cat videos

But these days, you’re having to keep it on stricter lockdown than your LinkedIn page, because your parents have joined Facebook.

Here are 9 things you can only relate to if your parents are on social media. 

1. The endless questions. 

2. The inappropriate public comments. 

smoshcom

3. The extreme overshare. 

http://ownedcom/

4. The confusion over how this whole thing works. 

Facebook

5. The fear when someone tags you in a photo from last night.

6. The subsequent awkward dinner chat about said photo. 

7. Them stalking everyone you went to school with. 

8. Their refusal to unfriend your ex-boyfriend. 

9. The realisation that they have more Facebook friends than you now. 

