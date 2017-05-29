Emeli Sande has penned a song inspired by the emotions she was feeling after the Manchester bombing.
Speaking at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Hull, where she performed in front of a screen emblazoned with a heart and the word ‘Manchester’ across it, Emeli explained that she put pen to paper in the days following the attack.
She told the Sun: “When I heard about what had happened in Manchester I was in Los Angeles.
“I wrote a song that was just inspired by that emotion.
“It’s just what happens, what comes out. I see these things that are happening that just seem ridiculous to me, like what’s happening with Donald Trump, it feels unbelievable to me.
“It feels like I’m watching a movie. So it’s kind of my reaction just as a human.
“I feel a little bit powerless and helpless in the situation. It’s just going to continue whether I like it or not. So it’s trying to find empowerment and trying to give other people empowerment.”
A number of the artists performing at the two-day Big Weekend event paid tribute to the Manchester attack victims, including Saturday (27 May) night’s headliner Katy Perry.
Before performing ‘Part Of Me’, she told the crowd: “I think we are extremely brave. We are all in this together, aren’t we?
“We will still dance and we will still make music. This next one goes out to Manchester.
“It is for all the people who know what it means for music to touch a community.”