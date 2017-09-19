Emilia Clarke Has Dyed Her Hair Daenerys Blonde For Real

Not long after her Dolce & Gabbana campaign was announced, actress Emilia Clarke has gone from her staple brunette to a bleached blonde.
The Game Of Thrones star seemed thrilled with her new look, which is an homage to her onscreen persona Daenerys Targaryen and was styled by ‘Game Of Thrones’ very own hairdressers Kevin Alexander and Candice Banks.
Fans were equally as excited - Clarke’s page is filled with emojis galore.
One fan commented: “You’re gonna be like, why didn’t I do this sooner?!? Also how amazing for you to shout the incredible hair team on GoT who deserve everything and more. What a team! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 ”
Check out the difference from her previous look when she modelled in the Eau de Toilette campaign for D&G’s ‘The One’.
Now Clarke is a little less dolce vita and a little more Daenerys.
“Mother of dragons meet Emilia,” she said in her Instagram caption.
“Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. 🐉⚡️”