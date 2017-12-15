Emergency homeless shelters will now open in London on every day of sub-zero temperatures as part of a push by Sadiq Khan to combat rough sleeping.

Under the previous policy, brought in under Boris Johnson, three consecutive days of freezing temperatures had to be forecast before the emergency shelters opened their doors.

“As Mayor, I am investing in services right across the capital and doing everything within my power to tackle this issue,” Khan said.

“But the government also needs to play its part by providing additional funding so that we can boost much-needed services in London, and by tackling the long-term causes of homelessness and rough sleeping.”

During PMQs on Wednesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn slammed Theresa May for the ‘national disgrace’ of homelessness.

Since 2010, the number of people seen sleeping on the streets of the capital has doubled from 3,975 to more than 8,000.