Emilia Clarke Is The One, According To Dolce & Gabbana

Emilia Clarke has been named as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fragrance, The One.

It comes as no surprise she was chosen, as D&G have a history of selecting strong women to front their The One campaigns - including Scarlett Johansson and Gisele Bündchen.

And Clarke is the perfect fit, due to her empowering role as Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, in Game of Thrones, and her recent blog on equality, ‘The New Sexy’.

The GOT actress will launch the new Eau de Toilette for the brand in September.