Emilia Clarke Is The One, According To Dolce & Gabbana

Emilia Clarke has been named as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fragrance, The One.
It comes as no surprise she was chosen, as D&G have a history of selecting strong women to front their The One campaigns - including Scarlett Johansson and Gisele Bündchen.
And Clarke is the perfect fit, due to her empowering role as Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, in Game of Thrones, and her recent blog on equality, ‘The New Sexy’.
The GOT actress will launch the new Eau de Toilette for the brand in September.
Clarke’s co-star Kit Harington was also announced as the face of The One for Men earlier this month.
“Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively,” said Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
“Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life. She is The One!”
Earlier this month Clarke guest edited The Huffington Post UK as part of our month-long All Women Everywhere project and blogged about ‘The New Sexy’, discussing feminism, equality and being a girl-boss with sincere honesty.
Bravo, Clarke!