Peter Andre's Wife Emily Andréa Reveals She Was 'Disappointed' She Had To Have A Caesarean

Emily Andréa has said she felt “disappointed” that she had to have a caesarean with her second child, Theo.

The 28-year-old, who is mum to three-year-old Amelia and 10-month-old Theo, said her son was breech, so she had a planned c-section.

“When I had Millie it was so quick and easy and I was just so happy with how it went, and I expected that to happen with Theo but it didn’t,” she said on ‘Lorraine’ on Thursday 14 September.

“The birth itself was fine but he was breech... it was a planned caesarean in the end, which I just didn’t expect. I felt disappointed.”