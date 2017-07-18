Emily Andréa Shares Her Opinion On Harper Beckham's Tea Party At Buckingham Palace

Emily Andréa has waded in on the debate around David and Victoria Beckham’s choice to take their daughter Harper to Buckingham Palace on her birthday.
The six-year-old was pictured with some school friends alongside Princess Beatrice on her birthday and was also snapped outside the palace.
At the time, some people shared their shock that the youngest of the Beckhams was having such an extravagant party.
Explaining the situation, Beckham wrote: “Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited.”
Giving her opinion on the debate, Andréa wrote in her OK! magazine column: “People have said they shouldn’t have shown it off on social media as it will make other kids jealous, but I think that’s just life.”
Andréa continued: “Kids are always going to see other children doing something that they want to do.
“Having said that, I think most kids are happy with a few friends to play with and a bit of hide and seek and probably aren’t bothered about Buckingham Palace.”
The mum also said she felt people were quick to hate on the Beckham family.
Andréa, who wed Andre in 2015, is mum to four-year-old Amelia and eight-month-old Theo with the celebrity dad.