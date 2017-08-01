Emily Andréa has discussed how she feels about returning to work after maternity leave.
The 27-year-old, who is mum to three-year-old Amelia and eight-month-old Theo with her husband Peter Andre, is a junior doctor.
“I am excited to go back to work but I’m a little nervous about juggling it with family life,” she wrote in her OK! magazine column.
″Soon I’m going to be refreshing my knowledge. There’s no margin for error in my job so I want to feel prepared.”
Andréa, who married Andre in July 2015, said she feels better knowing that after she went back to work having given birth to Amelia, most parts of her job were “ingrained” in her mind.
“I’m so glad I’m having a bit more time off with Theo,” she added. “As I’m enjoying my time with him.”
Andréa didn’t say exactly when she’s heading back to work.
The mum-of-two has previously spoken about the importance of her career.
Before falling pregnant for the second time, Andréa told OK! Magazine: “I really want to see how my work’s going [before having another baby]. It’s quite difficult for me as I love my time with Millie and I feel we have such good one-on-one time.”
The couple welcomed their first child, Amelia, in January 2014, and second child, Theo, in November 2016.