Emily Andréa has discussed how she feels about returning to work after maternity leave.

The 27-year-old, who is mum to three-year-old Amelia and eight-month-old Theo with her husband Peter Andre, is a junior doctor.

“I am excited to go back to work but I’m a little nervous about juggling it with family life,” she wrote in her OK! magazine column.

″Soon I’m going to be refreshing my knowledge. There’s no margin for error in my job so I want to feel prepared.”