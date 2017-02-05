Emily Thornberry: I Haven't Spoken To Diane Abbott Since She Abstained On Brexit Bill

Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary today revealed she hasn’t spoken to Diane Abbott since her frontbench colleague abstained on a key Brexit vote.

On Wednesday, Labour MPs were ordered to vote with the Government and support giving Theresa May the power to trigger the formal Brexit procedure.

Some 47 Labour MPs defied the instruction, and two members of Jeremy Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet even quit their posts in order to vote against the Brexit bill.

However, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott abstained, claiming she was ill, despite giving a speech in a Westminster Hall debate just hours before.

Her absence provoked anger among some Labour colleagues, with one MP trying to get #prayfordiane trending on Twitter.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, Emily Thornberry was asked if she had spoken to Abbott since the vote.

“No I haven’t, no,” was her curt reply.

When pressed on why Abbott skipped the vote but two Labour MPs suffering from cancer managed to drag themselves through the voting lobbies, Thornberry replied: “I don’t know the details of this. All I’m told is, she was ill. That’s all I know.

“There’s nothing else I can say.”

Speaking on Peston on Sunday on ITV less than an hour later, Labour MP Caroline Flint said Abbott should quit if she is unable to support the party leader.

“We used to have man-flu, now we have Brexit flu,” she joked.