Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has labelled US president Donald Trump “a danger” and “a racist”, adding: “He is an asteroid of awfulness that has fallen on this world.”

Thornberry’s damning comments represent one of the most outspoken attacks on Trump by a UK politician, and stands in stark contrast to the more compromising tone of foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

This week President Trump said he was cancelling a proposed visit to open the new US embassy in London, saying the new embassy was a “bad deal”.

However, reports have suggested he called off his trip because he felt he had “not been shown enough love” by the British Government.

Thornberry was scathing about the US president following reports he had branded Haiti and some African states “shithole” countries.

“He is an asteroid of awfulness that has fallen on this world,” Thornberry told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show. “I think that he is a danger and I think that he is a racist.”