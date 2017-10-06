An Airbus A380 is 73 metres long, weighs around 575 tonnes and costs a whopping £335 million pounds and as such requires more than a little skill to pilot without risking the 525+ people on board.
With that in mind, watch the clip and then give a few words of admiration for the person who landed this Emirates plane at Dusseldorf Airport during Storm Xavier yesterday.
The original footage was posted on YouTube by Cargostopper, who wrote: “I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary.
“I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an airplane after a touchdown.
“This video shows the incredible skills of the pilots. Even after an unexpected wind gust after touchdown they managed to re-align with the runway. Incredible job by the pilots!!”
A gif of the clip made it’s way to Reddit where some of the comments were just as entertaining and a lot less terrifying than the actual footage.