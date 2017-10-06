An Airbus A380 is 73 metres long, weighs around 575 tonnes and costs a whopping £335 million pounds and as such requires more than a little skill to pilot without risking the 525+ people on board.

With that in mind, watch the clip and then give a few words of admiration for the person who landed this Emirates plane at Dusseldorf Airport during Storm Xavier yesterday.

CargoStopper

The original footage was posted on YouTube by Cargostopper, who wrote: “I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary.

“I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an airplane after a touchdown.

“This video shows the incredible skills of the pilots. Even after an unexpected wind gust after touchdown they managed to re-align with the runway. Incredible job by the pilots!!”