    24/02/2018 16:56 GMT

    Emma Chambers Dead: The Vicar Of Dibley's Alice Tinker Dies Aged 53

    Just in.

    Emma Chambers, best-known for her role as Alice Tinker in ‘The Vicar of Dibley’, has died aged 53.

    The news was confirmed by her agency who said she passed away from natural causes and will be “greatly missed”.

    It added: “Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many.”

    “At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

    Chambers also starred in Notting Hill and the TV adaptation of Martin Chuzzlewit but it was her role as the lovely-but-dim Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007 that won the nation’s hearts. 

    Watch a clip of Alice Tinker below...

    She is survived by her husband, fellow actor Ian M. Dunn

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.

     

