Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are thought to have rekindled their romance, after they were seen looking cosy together in London.

The two are thought to have begun dating in 2010, while filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ but split up five years later, although the fiercely private pair never addressed the break-up publicly.

However, it’s now been suggested that they could be back on, with The Sun claiming Emma has made a string of visits to the UK in recent times to see her ex performing on stage in London, in the National Theatre production of in ‘Angels In America’.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for both stars for comment.

Despite their break-up two years ago, Emma and Andrew have always spoken favourably of each other, with the latter telling The Hollywood Reporter last year that his ex would be the one person he would take to keep him company on a desert island.

Praising Emma’s soaring career earlier this year, he added: “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. I’m constantly inspired by her work. I’m constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself.

“So, for me it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is.”

Celebs Who Handled Their Splits Like A Boss