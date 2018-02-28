In the 2003 film, Emma realises her husband is having an affair after discovering the jewellery he has bought for another woman.

Emma Thompson has revealed she drew on personal experience for one of the most memorable - and heartbreaking - scenes in ‘ Love Actually ’.

Now the 58-year-old actress has revealed she nailed the famous scene because she had her heart “very badly broken” by her first husband Kenneth Branagh.

The couple married in 1989 after falling in love on the set of the BBC drama ‘Fortunes Of War’ but filed for divorce in 1995 after the director and actor was linked to his ‘Frankenstein’ co-star Helena Bonham Carter.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through’, Emma told the audience at a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre in North West London

“I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me.

“Well it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”