Actress Emma Thompson has accused Boris Johnson of doing “sweet FA” for the British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran.

The actress was speaking at a march for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in Tehran while on holiday last April. She and the couple’s daughter Gabriella, three, have been in Iran ever since.

Boris Johnson fuelled public attention to her case when he mistakenly said she was in Iran to train journalists, which Iranian authorities seized on as evidence she was a spy.

Thompson was among the Hampstead locals who attended a “Mum’s March” for Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband Richard Ratcliffe wants her back by Christmas.