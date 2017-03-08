As inner (magic) circles go, they don’t get much tighter than the ‘Harry Potter’ cast, and it’s good to know that their bond is still very much intact. So much so, that the young stars of the film franchise have their very own WhatsApp group. Emma Watson, who played Hermione in eight Potter films from 2001 to 2011, made the revelation during a Q&A with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ as she promoted her latest big screen outing, ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Asked if she still kept in touch with her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Daniel Radcliffe, Emma said they used the messaging app. “We actually have a group WhatsApp,” she said. Emma then explained that she invited everyone from the main cast of ‘Harry Potter’ to the group chat so she could invite them to screenings for ‘Beauty And the Beast’. But the 26-year-old admitted it was a challenge trying to get everyone together in the same city at the same time. “It’s kind of like Pokémon,” she said. “I’m trying to catch them all right now.”

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Emma with her 'Harry Potter' chums (L-R) Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis.

In another interview, the actress revealed how she used to “ruin” takes during the filming of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies. “You laugh but this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “I would ruin takes! First [the directors] would be like, ‘Cut! Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines.’ And I’d be like, ‘Ooh! I’m so sorry! So sorry! Oh, I feel so bad!’” “I couldn’t help myself, it was like, I was such a loser,” she added. “I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it.”