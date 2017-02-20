Watson launched the_press_tour account on Sunday 19 February, and from her photo captions it quickly became clear that rather than movie snippets, sustainable fashion insights were going to be the focus of her posts.

Emma Watson has launched a new Instagram account to document her ‘ Beauty And The Beast ’ press tour and it’s giving fans an insight they may not have expected.

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Watson’s first post above, was shared shortly after she arrived in Paris.

The caption reveals she is wearing a Stella McCartney coat and Watson describes the fashion house as: “the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur.

“Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics.”

Watson is also wearing a jumper from Swedish label Filippa K. A brand Watson credits as being “committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling.”

She finished her look with non-leather trainers from Good Guys.

The second post followed the first public screening of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ and the caption again revealed that Watson’s outfit had eco-credentials.