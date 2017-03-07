All Sections
    Emma Watson Conditions Her Pubic Hair And She's Not Afraid To Tell Us So

    She's our beauty queen 👑

    Emma Watson just got very personal about her beauty regime down there. 

    The ‘Beauty And The Beast’ actor spoke openly about her pubic hair being included within her beauty routine, during a recent interview.  

    “I use Fur Oil,” Watson told Into The Gloss.

    I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair, to my eyebrows, to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

    We salute your honesty, Watson. 

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Watson further confirmed her down-to-earth status by revealing the contents of her make-up bag. 

    “On a daily basis, I’ll always use the Red Pomegranate Cheek and Lip Stain from The Body Shop,” she said.

    This isn’t the first time Watson has shared her beauty advice. Way back in 2012 she let Marie Claire in on her skincare regime.

    “I have the most unbelievably sensitive skin in the world, so I love this moisturiser [MV Organic Rose soothing and protective],” Watson said. “It’s extra hydrating and smells of roses, which is heaven.”

    Oh, and she takes a bath three times a day.

    Well, a Queen’s got to look after herself, right?

