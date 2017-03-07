Emma Watson Conditions Her Pubic Hair And She's Not Afraid To Tell Us So

Emma Watson just got very personal about her beauty regime down there.

The ‘Beauty And The Beast’ actor spoke openly about her pubic hair being included within her beauty routine, during a recent interview.

“I use Fur Oil,” Watson told Into The Gloss.

“I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair, to my eyebrows, to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

We salute your honesty, Watson.