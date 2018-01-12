Emma Watson Claims She's Experienced 'Full Spectrum' Of Sexual Harassment

Emma Watson has said she’s experienced “the full spectrum” of sexual harassment working in Hollywood.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress found fame at the age of 11, and believes her experience of harassment in the film industry is “not unique”.

Speaking to Variety, Emma said: “It’s amazing because I have experienced the full spectrum [of harassment],”

“But I think that for me, what is amazing is that my experiences are not unique, the experiences of my friends are not unique, the experiences of my colleagues are not unique.

“This issue is so systemic, structural.”