Emma Watson Claims She's Experienced 'Full Spectrum' Of Sexual Harassment

Emma Watson has said she’s experienced “the full spectrum” of sexual harassment working in Hollywood.
The ‘Harry Potter’ actress found fame at the age of 11, and believes her experience of harassment in the film industry is “not unique”.
Speaking to Variety, Emma said: “It’s amazing because I have experienced the full spectrum [of harassment],”
“But I think that for me, what is amazing is that my experiences are not unique, the experiences of my friends are not unique, the experiences of my colleagues are not unique.
“This issue is so systemic, structural.”
She continued: “The statistics around – even in the United Kingdom – women between the ages of 18 to 24, huge, huge, huge numbers say that they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.”
“You realise, if you speak to most women, they have an experience, they have a story. We’re just uncovering. We’re just scratching the surface of this, which is what’s really crazy.”
Emma is one of a number of female actors who have lent their support of the Time’s Up iniative, which aims to fund legal support for people who have been sexually harassed at work.
Described as a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere”, stars including Emma wore black to last weekend’s Golden Globes to raise awareness of the project.
Time’s Up follows the rise of the #MeToo hashtag, which saw people sharing their experiences of sexual harassment on social media, in response to the allegations made about various men in Hollywood in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Multiple women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, abuse, and - in four cases - rape.
When the first reports emerged in early October, he apologised for inappropriate behaviour but has “vehemently denied” all accusations of non-consensual sex.