    10/02/2017 11:29 GMT | Updated 10/02/2017 11:41 GMT

    Emma Watson Stars In Sustainable Fashion Photoshoot For Elle UK

    Watson dressed solely in sustainably-made items.

    Emma Watson has been named Elle UK’s ‘Woman of the Year’ due to her “powerful campaigning for gender equality” and we’d like to take this moment to also celebrate her work promoting sustainable fashion.

    Watson will be presented with the award at The ELLE Style Awards on 13 February and to celebrate the honour she stars in the March issue’s main fashion story, dressed solely in sustainably-made items.

    The shoot, created with Livia Firth’s ethical dressing ideas consultancy, Eco-Age, aimed to showcase brands that are reducing the impact they have on people and the planet, including vintage clothing.

    ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan
    ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan

    Watson previously took part in Eco-Age’s Green Carpet Challenge at the 2016 Met Gala, wearing a Calvin Klein Collection gown made from Newlife fabric, a yarn engineered from used plastic bottles sourced, processed and spun in Italy, with zippers made from recycled plastic.

    JOHN SHEARER VIA GETTY IMAGES

    The March issue of ELLE UK is on sale 14 February. Emma Watson will receive the Woman of the Year Award at The ELLE Style Awards on 13 February.

    ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan

