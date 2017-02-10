Emma Watson has been named Elle UK’s ‘Woman of the Year’ due to her “powerful campaigning for gender equality” and we’d like to take this moment to also celebrate her work promoting sustainable fashion.

Watson will be presented with the award at The ELLE Style Awards on 13 February and to celebrate the honour she stars in the March issue’s main fashion story, dressed solely in sustainably-made items.

The shoot, created with Livia Firth’s ethical dressing ideas consultancy, Eco-Age, aimed to showcase brands that are reducing the impact they have on people and the planet, including vintage clothing.